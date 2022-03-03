Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From MacRumors: While the Beats Pill+ was discontinued a few months ago, the portable Bluetooth speaker is making a comeback with a new limited-edition model.

° From 9to5Mac: A Tim Cook email to employees about the Ukraine crisis outlines the steps Apple has taken so far, and assures them that further action will follow.

° From AppleInsider: While some sellers are posting incredible markups on Apple hardware, Russia’s re:Store chain of shops selling Apple hardware has temporarily closed its doors.

° From iMore: While Apple has stopped the sale of its products in Russia, third-party sellers still operating have had to massively increase their prices to keep up with the impact of sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

° From the French site Consomac: Users of Apple Maps in France can now report accidents as the feature introduced to the US in iOS 14.5.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel concludes their conversation about products that we are hoping someone will make for us…and we are willing to pay for them. There’s a debate about an iPhone-sized computer, macOS on the iPad, and an improvement we would like to see to Keynote. (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related