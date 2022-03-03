Beginning March 7, Apple Store locations around the country will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Music fans and creators of all skill levels are invited to visit their local Apple Store to explore the art of remixing with GarageBand — Apple’s music creation app — using music from award-winning pop star Lady Gaga.

“We can’t wait to welcome more of our communities back to our stores to experience Today at Apple, led by our incredible Apple Creatives,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a press release. “We’ve missed experiencing this connection in our stores, and we’re so happy that Today at Apple is back in person.”

During the hands-on session, participants will remix Lady Gaga’s song “Free Woman” by experimenting with Live Loops, Remix FX, and more. At the end of the free 30-minute session, attendees can share and celebrate their unique mixes. Participants can register today at apple.co/remix-lady-gaga.

Today at Apple debuted in 2017 in Apple Store locations around the world, offering free educational sessions on topics ranging from photo and video to music, coding, art, and more. Apple Store locations paused in-person sessions amid the pandemic, and debuted on-demand videos and virtual sessions hosted by Apple Creative pros that customers can join wherever they are.

