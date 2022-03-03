Apple has launched its inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Hispanic and Latin founders, inviting leaders and developers from nine app companies from the US, Brazil, Guatemala, and Portugal to build the next generation of cutting-edge apps.

“We are so excited to bolster the impact of Entrepreneur Camp with the addition of this new cohort for Latin technologists,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said in a press release. “It’s an honor to support these founders and developers on their journeys as they build amazing apps that connect, inform, and inspire us.”

During this immersive tech lab, developers receive one-on-one code-level guidance from Apple experts and engineers to help accelerate their apps. Participants also receive mentorship, inspiration, and insights from the company’s leaders, according to Jackson.

The first Entrepreneur Camp was held in 2019 for app-driven companies founded and led by developers from underrepresented backgrounds in technology. The first cohorts focused on female founders and developers, and last year, Apple welcomed its first group of Black founders.

Apple says that program alumni have gone on to secure major funding rounds, garner awards and accolades, and successfully sell their companies in major acquisitions. Previous app participant BookSloth recently became the first-ever acquisition of a female-led technology company in Puerto Rico.

More apps from Entrepreneur Camp alumni can be found on the App Store here.

