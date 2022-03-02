Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From MacRumors: Qualcomm has unveiled its new 5G Snapdragon X70 modem, which is likely to be the last Qualcomm modem to be used by Apple in its iPhones before it switches to in-house custom-designed chips.

° From AppleInsider: The Beatles’ compilation album “1” has been remastered for Spatial Audio on Apple Music by Giles Martin, son of the famed Beatles producer George Martin.

° From 9to5Mac: A growing number of tech giants such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok are applying Russian sanctions of the digital kind in response to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

° From iMore: Google has announced the blocking of two YouTube channels belonging to news organizations heavily linked to the Kremlin, the company has announced.

° From Cult of Mac: Microsoft has rolled out a major OneDrive update that adds full Apple M1 support for the first time. Version 22.022 now runs natively on Apple silicon chipsets, which should mean improved performance and efficiency.

° From Bloomberg: Apple will increase the COVID testing procedures for vaccinated employee as it considers lifting mask requirements.

° From the Register: A group of software engineers plan to launch a group called “Open Web Advocacy” to help online apps compete with native apps and to encourage or compel Apple to relax its iOS browser restrictions.

