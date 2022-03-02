Element Case and Tyson Beckford (model, movie star and tactical enthusiast) have teamed up to offer the Limited-Edition Tyson Tactical Special Ops Watchband by Element Case for the Apple Watch. Key features of the lightweight, flexible, soft touch watchband, as described by Beckford, include:

° Shock deflection arms technology Double reinforced construction suspends and absorbs G-forces for superior impact protection.

° Watch screen barricade. Front case bezel design prevents the phone screen from coming in direct contact with surfaces. An integrated pull-over strap provides extra tactical screen protection on demand (two are included).

° Construction from impact-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane and high strength polycarbonate for reliable performance as well as comfort.

The Tyson Tactical Special Ops Watchband by Element Case ($69.95) is available for the Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm only) and can be purchased exclusively at www.elementcase.com

