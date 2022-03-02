Better late than never: Apple has announced a March Keynote event dubbed “Peek Performance” for Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. (Pacific).

It will be a digital only even. You’ll be able to view it online at apple.com.

At that time, you can expect to see a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air (version 5), and a new Apple Silicon Mac or two. The latter category will likely include an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new Mac mini, both with an M2 chip (the successor to the M1 processor). More of a long shot is a 27-inch iMac (iMac Pro?) with an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip.

I’d like to see an updated 24-inch iMac with an M2 processor. But that probably won’t arrive until late summer or fall.

Look for the 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone to sport an updated A14 Bionic processor. The fifth-generation iPad Air will likely have similar features as the sixth-generation iPad mini. The features will include an A15 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash.

