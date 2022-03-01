As noted by MacRumors, Apple’s next Apple Watch activity challenge is set to take place on International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 8.

The Activity Challenge will show up on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event. To win the International Women’s Day award, Apple Watch users will need to complete a workout of any kind with a length of at least 20 minutes.

Apple Watch users who earn the award will unlock a badge in the Fitness app along with a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

International Women’s Day is “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The first was held in 1911.

