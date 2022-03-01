Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has told a Dutch regulator it is complying with an order to enable third-party in-app payments to the country’s dating apps, after receiving five weekly $5.7 million in fines on the matter.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Norway’s oil fund has declared it will be voting against a pay policy that would provide Apple CEO Tim Cook a $99 million compensation package along with other proposals ahead of Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

° From MacRumors: The head of Instagram has commented on Twitter about the lack of an iPad app for Instagram, saying that while the social media platform is asked about an ‌iPad‌ app a lot, there is still not enough demand to warrant one.

° From The Mac Observer: A leaked image of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro display schematic shows pill-shaped and circular cutouts replacing the infamous notch.

° From iMore: Twitter has confirmed that it is beginning to label tweets that link to Russian state-affiliated media websites in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Andrew Orr, Jim Rea, and Kelly Guimont join host Chuck Joiner to a look at the Super Bowl ads that had a tech bent, especially the crypto and Amazon Alexa ads. (Part 1)

