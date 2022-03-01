Add another award to the ever-growing list of honors accumulated by the Apple TV+ film, “CODA”: an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

So far, the film has received multiple significant and historic awards nominations, including three Academy Award nominations, three BAFTA Film Award nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a PGA Award nomination. In addition to receiving the Sundance Grand Jury Prize following its debut at the festival, the acclaimed and history-making film has been honored with an AFI Award.

The recognition by the NAACP adds to the two previous NAACP Image Awards that Apple TV+ has been recognized with since its launch just over two years ago for Apple Original series “Truth Be Told” and film “The Banker.” At last year’s NAACP Image Awards, Apple Original Film “The Banker” was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. This year, Apple TV+ received a total of nine NAACP Image Award nominations across five Apple Original Films and three series.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related