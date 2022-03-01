Vietnam’s smartphone shipments grew by 11.9% to 15.9 million units in 2021, according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Apple sold approximately 548,000 iPhones during the year with sales down about 1.9% year-over-year.

Apple now has 10.6% of the smartphone market in Vietnam. It trails Samsung (28.7%), OPPO (17.3%), and vivo (16.1%).

“Vietnam faced its first major lockdown since the start of the pandemic in major cities through September 2021, making a big impact on the smartphone market due to the closure of shops and malls,” says Thanh Vo, Research Analyst at IDC Vietnam. “The smartphone market gradually became active again in the last quarter of the year, as there was a significant pent-up demand, helping stores’ sales recover. However, component shortages started to have a meaningful impact on the market.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related