Apple TV+ has landed a series order for Sam Esmail’s adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 film “Metropolis,” reports Deadline. Esmail is the creator of the “Mr. Robot” series and creative force between Starz’ upcoming political drama series “Gaslit.”

Esmail will write and direct the “Metropolis” adaptation for Apple TV+. He will exec produce with his Esmail Corp production partner Chad Hamilton.

Here’s how the original 1927 film by director Fritz Lang and writer Thea von Harbou is described: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

“Metropolis” met a mixed reception upon release and was a box office disappointment. However, it’s now considered one of the greatest and influential films ever made.

