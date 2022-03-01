Apple has stopped all sales at its Russian online store. This means that customers in Russia can’t buy Macs, iPhones, iPad, Apple Watches, etc.

If you go to the online store, you can browse all Apple products as usual. However, when you try to finalize a purchase, you get a “currently unavailable” message.

The Moscow Times, an independent Russia media outlet, says that Nike, as well, as Apple, has temporarily suspended sales in the country.

According to 9to5Mac, Ukranian minister Mykhailo Federov reportedly thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook in response to the news. What’s more, due to international sanctions, Apple Pay has already stopped working in the region.

