Most notched watch bands are either two tight on my bony wrists or else flop around. However, the US$49.99 Active Defense Case from Catalyst fits just right. I even prefer it to Apple’s Sport Band ($49). And it also offers some decent protection for the pricey smartwatch.

The Apple Watch case provides drop protection up to 10 feet (3m). That’s 2.5x higher compared to military standards (MIL-STD-810G). The Defense Case is also shock and scratch resistant, which is very useful to a klutz like me, who is always banging his Apple Watch into things.

What’s more, the new Active Defense Case is designed with a hypoallergenic, breathable silicone sports band and an Aqua Drainage System. Besides being very comfortable (thanks to the band’s 200 “breakable vents”), the latter allows for water flow. This comes in handy if I’m running in the rain or playing in my sister’s pool with my grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

All these features do add a slight bit of heft to the Apple Watch. However, its functions aren’t compromised in the least. Bluetooth, ECG, heart rate monitor, speaker, microphone, the rotating crown dial, and side button remain fully accessible. And it doesn’t impede wireless charging.

Review overview Ruggedness 8 Comfort level 10 The Pros Very comfortable

reasonably protective

The Cons Adds a bit of heft to the Apple Watch

