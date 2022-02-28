At Sunday’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Apple was recognized with four Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, taking home ensemble and individual awards for Apple Original Film “CODA,” and series, “Ted Lasso.”

CODA” made history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and lead actor Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Additionally, the second season of “Ted Lasso” was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.

At the Feb. 27 28th Annual SAG Awards ceremony, Apple TV+ received four total wins:

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – “CODA”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso”

Including today’s recognitions, Apple’s series and films have earned 207 wins and 950 nominations since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple Original films and series have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

