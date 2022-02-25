Volvo is equipping its service technicians with Apple Watches to help build customer success outcomes — “and it’s working,” according to a ComputerWorld report.

The article says the auto maker has seen a big improvement in customer satisfaction after equipping its 1,500 service engineers with the smartwatch to use during their day. Here’s how it’s being used:

In use, the engineer will receive a Notification when a customer arrives at the garage with their car.

The watch will show the customer’s name, relevant notes, and car details.

During the repair, engineers can access information — and once the repair is complete, they can directly call the customer to tell them.

They can also schedule and make a subsequent follow-up call.

Computerworld says the benefit is that with all this information being made available through the Watch (and accompanying iPhone app), engineers don’t need to use printed records, or access a computer to stay up to date.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related