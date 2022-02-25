Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Here’s how Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is described: A beautiful new adventure by the two time Apple Design Award winning developers of Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, in which a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding.

– Experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on brachiation, the way real gibbons swing through the trees

– Master acrobatic moves, including launching from another gibbon’s hands in mid air

– A touching adventure of a family of gibbons trying to survive amid an encroaching human threat.

– Play through an hourlong adventure in story mode, or race to freedom through a procedurally generated jungle in liberation mode.

– Stunning 2D hand painted visuals that breathe life into a rapidly vanishing world.

– Explore varied environments, from the wild jungles of Southeast Asia to the hectic human world beyond.

·Gibbon: Beyond the Trees deals with challenging but acute environmental topics, including deforestation, poaching and climate change.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

