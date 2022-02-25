Apple led the global smartphone market in 2021 revenue with annual revenue of US$196 billion, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. The iPhone maker, China’s realme, and Motorola recorded their highest ever quarterly revenues in quarter four (Q4) of 2021.

Apple’s iPhone revenue increased 35% year-over-year; the smartphone captured 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021. The high demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 13 series helped Apple register 14% growth in its overall average selling price which reached $825 in 2021. The brand also managed to increase its share in key emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil.

Counterpoint says that the global smartphone average selling price increased by 12% year-over-year in Q4 2021, driven by the iPhone 13 series. 5G-enabled smartphones contributed more than 40% of the global smartphone shipments in 2021, compared to 18% in 2020.

