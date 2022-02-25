Apple and Amazon as the front-runners to get the NFL’s out-of-market package, “Sunday Ticket,” reports Sports Business.

The article says that “because negotiations are ongoing, it’s difficult to determine exactly where the bids are, but sources said it’s likely that the NFL will get more than $2 billion per year for Sunday Ticket.” However, a potential snag in the negotiations is the fact that the NFL is looking to sell a stake in its media business and its mobile rights at the same time.

Sunday Ticket, which now airs on DirecTV, is separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon. Acquiring it would certainly attract more eyeballs to Apple TV+.

