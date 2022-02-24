I know that Tim Cook and others have said the AirPods Pro stay in place while running; however, twice I’ve gone for a run with the wireless earphones and twice they began to slip out less than a mile into my seven-mile run.

I could have securely pushed ‘em back in repeatedly during my jaunt, but there’s no way I’m taking a chance on losing a $229 product.

However, during brisk walks, they stay in place just fine. So here’s what I recommend: use them with your Apple devices while walking, working, or lounging along with one of the following accessories:

° Earbuddyz for AirPods Pro or AirPods (pictured): they’re made of silicone elastomers to create a custom fit for a variety of ear sizes. They comfortably grip your ear and provide additional support by conforming to the groove of your inner ear. You can get them for US$13.95 at Amazon.

° Proof Labs AirPods Pro Ear Hooks. They’re not as comfortable as the Earbuddyz, but you can get a three-pack for only $12.95 at Amazon. They provide a relatively secure fit and comfortable listening experience for AirPods Pro. The dual durometer silicone provides a form fitting body and soft flexible hooks.

Proof Labs AirPods Pro Ear Hooks

° If you have a the third generation of (non-Pro) AirPods, check out KeyBudz’ Grip Tips. They’re $9.95 for three pairs at Amazon.

Grip Tips

