Plugable has launched three new graphics adapters: the USB 3.0 and USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-2S), the USB 3.0, and USB-C to HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-S) and the USB 3.0 and USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter (UGA-DP-S).

All provide a way to incorporate additional screens to any modern Mac or Windows laptop. The adapters utilize a hybrid 2-in-1 USB 3.0 and USB-C cable for connectivity.

They’re compatible with USB 3.0, USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. After driver installation, each adapter offers a clear image on the additional display with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a 60Hz refresh rate, regardless of the connection to the host computer.

Plugable’s new graphics adapters work together. Users can combine multiple adapters to transform a single-screen laptop into a command center with up to three additional displays for a Mac.

The USB 3.0 and USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-2S) adds two additional HDMI ports and is available on Amazon for US$69with a $6 off coupon.

The USB 3.0 and USB-C to HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-S) adds one additional HDMI port and is available on Amazon for $63.00 with a $4 off Coupon.

The Plugable USB 3.0 and USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter (UGA-DP-S) adds one additional DisplayPort and is available on Amazon for $66.00 with a $4 off coupon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related