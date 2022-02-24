For the seventh year in a row, Apple has been named the United State’s most relevant brand in the annual Brand Relevance Index from Prophet. It’s based on 13,000 consumers in the U.S. who were asked which brands were most relevant in their lives, and why.

Here’s what the Prophet consultancy group has to say about Apple: The Beatles of all brands, Apple tops our charts again. It continually proves that it is far more than just a phone, a watch or earbuds. With Ted Lasso-like charm, it smoothly delivers millions of songs, games and workouts to draw us into its always-inspiring ecosystem.

Other brands in the top 10 are, in descending order, Peloton, Spotify, Bose, Android, Instant Pot, PlayStation, Fitbit, TED, and USAA.

The Brand Relevance Index measures brands against the four dimensions Prophet uses to define relevance: customer obsession, ruthless pragmatism, pervasive innovation, and distinctive inspiration.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related