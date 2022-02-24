Apple has previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. The new store creates a direct connection from The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the water’s edge, delivering the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in an article on Apple’s Newsroom page. “Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates.”

Apple Al Maryah Island will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi:

° Photo Walk: Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji;

° Music Walk: Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand;

° Art Walk: Drawing Creativity Within Session Guide.

