U.S. personal computer shipments (including tablets) grew 1% in 2021, despite suffering a 28% fall in quarter four (Q4) 2021, reports the Canalys research group. Apple had a great quarter with the Mac seeing 13.4% growth, and the iPad still dominating the tablet market.

Tablet shipments shrank 31% to 12.7 million as consumer demand slowed significantly, according to Canalys. Desktops were the best-performing category, up 9% to 3.6 million units as commercial investment in on-premises work continued to increase.

Apple sold approximately 2.8 million Macs during Q4. That’s down 3.1% year-over-year, but up 13.4% from Q3. Apple now has 13.4% of the U.S. desktop/laptop market, according to Canalys.

When it comes to tablets, Apple maintained its dominance in both Q4 and the full year, ending 2021 with 19.1 million iPads shipped, though this represented a 17% drop from 2020. Still, Apple sold 19.1 million iPads in 2021 and has 42.1% of the tablet market.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related