Apple has released the official trailer for season two of “The Snoopy Show,” which is set to premiere with all six episodes Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+.

Peanuts fans all around the world can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including “Charlie Brown’s All Stars!,” “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown,” “She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown” and “Snoopy’s Reunion.” The anthology collection will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related