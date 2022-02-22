Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From TechCrunch: The Netherlands’ competition authority has once again increased a fine levied against Apple for failing to comply with an antitrust order related to payment tech and dating apps.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s largest supplier, Foxconn, has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro, suggesting that Apple has finalized its design as it moves into the early stages of device manufacturing, according to a report from the Taiwan Economic Times.

° From 9to5Mac: The popular Authenticator app for iOS is facing copycats, as App Store review complaints continue.

° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Apple has completed key production tests for its rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality/virtual reality headset.

° From iMore: Apple is getting ready to open another new Apple Store, this time in eastern Seoul, South Korea.

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Luxshare is looking to raise about $2.13 billion to fund six projects, including building a production line for wearable devices.

° From MacVoices: The largest MacVoices Live! panel convened to take on a number of topics. First, inspired by an article by Derrick Story, Jeff Butts, David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Brittany Smith, Jim Rea, Andrew Orr, Mark Fuccio, Kelly Guimont, Warren Sklar, and Jay Miller join host Chuck Joiner to look at the state of iPhone photography. (Part 1)

