An unexpectedly high water bill can put a big dent in a monthly budget. Water leaks contribute a significant portion to home repair costs each year.

While many folks underestimate the risk of water damage to their homes, statistics from the insurance industry say approximately 14,000 people experience some type of water damage at home or at work each day. Eve Systems’ Water Guard can’t stop a leak, but it can help you discover one in time to prevent more damage.

This HomeKit-enabled water leak detector will alert you with an audible and visible alarm. You also receive instant notifications on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. (HomeKit is Apple’s framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices.)

The second generation Eve Water Guard measures 2.6 x 2.6 x 1.8 inches comes with a 6.5-foot, fully sensing cable that can be extended up to 490 feet. When a water leak is detected, it alerts you with a blast from its its 100dB siren and by a red flashing warning light on your iOS, iPadOS, or watchOS device.

What’s more, the second generation of the Eve Water Guard adds support for Bluetooth and Thread networking tech. The latter is specifically designed for smart home apps. As a router node, Eve Water Guard relays other Thread accessories’ data packages

Also note that Eve accessories are designed to safeguard personal data and are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit technology. They work with the iPhone and Home Hub, without a cloud or any registration. All collected data is fully encrypted, stored locally or on iCloud (HomeKit Secure Video).

The new Eve Water Guard is available at a price of US$99.95 from Eve and later from Amazon and the Apple Store online. A pack of two is $189.90 at Eve. Eve Water Guard Sensing Cable Extensions (6.5 ft/2 m) are available at a price of $19.95 each.

One hundred bucks is nothing to sneeze at, but the Eve Water Guard could save you much more than that in the long run.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

