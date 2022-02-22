Emmy Rossum (“Shameless,” “Angelyne”) has been tapped as a lead opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried inApple TV+’s “The Crowded Room,” reports Deadline.

She’ll play the mother of Holland’s character (Danny). Seyfried plays Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career.

About ‘The Crowded Room’

Here’s how the series is described: “The Crowded Room” is a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) set to write and executive produce.

The series will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a ] thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

