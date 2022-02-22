Apple has reportedly conducted its second-phase engineering validation and testing for its rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset, which is expected to debut by the end of 2022, reports DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Quoting unnamed “sources at component suppliers,” the article adds that volume production on the “Apple Glasses” will start in August or September. The first version of the headset is expected to be pricey: around US$2,000.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said he expects FaceTime in Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset (“Apple Glasses,” perhaps) will revolve around Memojis and SharePlay.

Here’s his take: I imagine a virtual reality version of FaceTime where you can be in a conference room with dozens of people. Instead of seeing their actual faces, you’ll see 3D versions of them (Memojis). I assume the headset will be able to determine a person’s facial expressions in real time, making the experience fairly lifelike. I would also look for heavy use of SharePlay in the new realityOS, allowing multiple headset wearers to experience music, movies and games together.

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

