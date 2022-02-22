Apple is developing the chip modules and packages to be used in its so-called “Apple Car “with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company, according to TheElec.

The project purported started last year and is expected to be completed in 2023. The Elec adds that the move coincides with Taiwan’s Foxconn reportedly planning to build a dedicated assembly line in Thailand for an Apple smart car

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

