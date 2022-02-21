Apple TV+’s hit, “Ted Lasso,” is the only streaming original show among the 10 most in-demand comedies, according to Parrot Analytics data — as noted by The Wrap.

FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was the most in-demand sitcom in the U.S. in January. It had 36.79 times the average series demand for the month, which ranks it among the top 0.2% of shows that reach this level of demand.or January.

About ‘Ted Lasso’

In the multiple award winning series, Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. The show also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

