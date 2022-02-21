The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has revealed its international nominations, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” leading this year’s field with five mentions. However, Apple TV+’s “CODA” and “Belfast” join it as Best Picture nominations.

Troy Kotsure of “CODA” is also nominated for “Best Supporting Actor.” Also, Denzel Washington of Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of MacBeth” is nominated for Best Actor.

The winners of the Vancouver Film Critics Circle awards, international section will be announced during the VFCC awards ceremony on March 7.

About the VFCC

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle was founded in 2000 by David Spaner and Ian Caddell, in order to help promote Canadian films and the British Columbia Film and Television Industry. The international nominees include films not eligible for nominations in the Canadian section.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related