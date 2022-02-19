Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a short movie called “Life is But a Dream,” which was created by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, who is known for “Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Lady Vengeance,” and more.

° From The Elec: Chinese display giant BOE is facing production problems in OLED panels for iPhones due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

° From Yahoo Finance: Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says “I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company” and that the tech giant is “ungodly well-managed.”

° From AppleInsider: Calling out what he calls the “oppressive system” of streaming music services such as Apple Music, Kanye West says his forthcoming “Donda 2” album will be exclusively on his own Stem Player device.

° From 9to5Mac: A description of the Coinbase App Store policy makes very clear the disproportionate power Apple holds over the tech sector, argues a new piece.

