Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple shareholders are being urged to vote against a planned $99 million compensation package for CEO Tim Cook.

° From 9to5Mac: The new head of the federal broadband administration has revealed that part of his role will extend to reviewing competitiveness in the mobile app ecosystem, adding yet another source of antitrust pressure to Apple’s App Store.

° From Cult of Mac: If you have an elderly Mac that’s not up to the demands of the latest macOS version, you can turn it into a Chromebook. All you need is Chrome OS Flex, an operating system Google created for older Macs and PCs.

° From AppleInsider: Cellular data speeds have begun increasing around the globe as more people have access to 5G, offering higher speeds and lower latency “almost everywhere.”

° From The Mac Observer: The upcoming Apple TV+ series “Severance” was prompted by creator Dan Erickson’s own experience of corporate life, he revealed.

° From WPIX News: A man was arrested after a woman reported to the police that she received a notification that an AirTag near her was tracking her location and that she didn’t own one of the devices.

° From MacVoices: This MacVoices Live! session starts out with David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Mark Fuccio joining host Chuck Joiner to discussg the Amicus briefs filed in support of Epic’s position against Apple. (Part 1)

