Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220053258) for a “wireless ear bud system with pose detection.” It involves AirPods and AirPods Pro that can detect what you’re doing and provide appropriate feedback.

About the patent filing

For example, the wearable devices might detect if a user is performing an exercise routine such as a head movement routine. The head movement routine may involve, for example, moving the user’s head into a sequence of predefined head poses (e.g., left tilt, forward tilt, right tilt, and back tilt). During operation, the AirPods may provide a user with exercise routine coaching such as audible instructions.

What’s more, feedback such as audible feedback may be provided to a user based on evaluation of user performance of the head movement routine. Other suitable actions may be taken such as issuing performance reports and alerts. If desired, Apple says that additional sensors may be used in gathering orientation data during user movement routines and additional evaluation, guidance, and feedback operations may be performed.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with the technical details: “Ear buds may have sensors to gather orientation information such as accelerometer measurements during user movements. A host electronic device may communicate wirelessly with the ear buds and may form part of an ear bud system that supplies the user with coaching and feedback while evaluating user performance of a head movement routine or other exercise routine.

“During operation, the ear buds may gather accelerometer data in a first reference frame such as a reference frame associated with the ear buds and may use a rotation matrix to rotate the data in the first reference frame into a second reference frame such as a neutral reference frame with a fixed orientation to the earth. The data in the neutral reference frame may be analyzed using a user head pose look-up table to categorize measured user head positions as corresponding to respective user head poses.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related