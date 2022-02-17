The iBed? Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220047250) for an “in-bed temperature array for menstrual cycle tracking.” This is the third patent filing by the tech giant regarding a mattress.

About the patent filing

Apple probably isn’t planning to make and sell a bed. However, the tech giant wants an iPhone (or perhaps and Apple Watch) to be able to interact with your bed. The tech giant wants a woman to be able to track her menstrual cycle using the basal body temperature (BBT) method, which typically includes the user measuring and recording her temperature every morning. An increase in temperature usually indicates that ovulation has occurred.

Apple’s idea is for one or more temperature sensors in an array of temperature sensors positioned under the user on a bed. Data picked up by the sensors would be sent to an iPhone.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with the technical details:

“Embodiments are directed to systems and techniques for tracking menstrual cycles, which can include receiving temperature measurements from an array of temperature sensors positioned on a bed. A use period for the array can be determined when temperature measurements from at least one temperature sensor of the one or more temperature sensors exceed a first temperature threshold.

“In some embodiments, for each use period in a set of two or more use periods, a temperature of the user using the set of temperatures from the respective use period can be determined. After determining the temperature of the user for each use period in the set of two or more use periods, at least one change in the temperature of the user between different use periods can be identified. An ovulation day of the user based on the at least one change in the temperature of the user can be estimated.”

