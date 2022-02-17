Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is set as the female lead opposite Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room” reports Deadline.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the lead role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

About ‘The Crowded Room’

Here’s how the series is described: “The Crowded Room” is a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) set to write and executive produce.

The series will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a ] thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

