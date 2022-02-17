AFTA Award-nominee Tahar Rahim is set to co-star alongside Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix and Academy Award-nominee Vanessa Kirby in Apple TV+’s “Napoleon,” the latest film from director Ridley Scott, reports Deadline.

He’ll will play Paul Barras, the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army. As Deadline notes, Rahim’s star has been on the rise since his critically acclaimed performance in Kevin McDonald’s 2020 drama “The Mauritanian,” where he received a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Mohamedou Ould Slahi. He recently starred in Netflix’s limited series, “The Serpent” where he played serial killer Charles Sobraj.

Production on “Napoleon” will begin in early 2022 in the UK. Scott and Kevin Walsh will produce for Scott Free. At one point the title of the film was “Kitbag,” which is derived from the saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

