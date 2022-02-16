Natalia Cordova-Buckley (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Mayans M.C.”), Ariyon Bakare (“His Dark Materials,” “Carnival Row”), and Ian Hart (“The Last Kingdom,” “Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone”) have joined the Apple TV+ series “The Mosquito Coast” for season two, reports Deadline.

They join returning stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman. “The Mosquito Coast” follows inventor Allie Fox (Theroux) as he flees America to create a utopian society in Honduras. However, he has unknowingly led his family into unimaginable danger. It stars Justin Theroux as Fox. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux.

