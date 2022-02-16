Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From MacRumors: Apple has started sharing its “Replay 2022” playlist to Apple Music subscribers. Just like the past two years, this playlist ranks all of the music you’ve been streaming since the year began, with 100 total tracks in the ranking.

° From Billboard (a subscription is required to read the article): Plays of Spatial Audio tracks have quadrupled since September, according to Apple.

° From 9to5Mac: If you’re looking for Steve Jobs memorabilia, an upcoming tech auction has a bunch of rare items, including an Apple Computers check signed by both Steves.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is beginning to recruit retail staff for an as-yet unannounced Apple Store, due to open somewhere in the Greater London area of the UK.

° From iMore: Apple has now marked its fourth-generation iPad as obsolete. Also, Apple has added the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage products more than seven years after it was released.

° From AIA Vitality: Giving away an Apple Watch to people who hit certain fitness goals, resulted in an average 35% rise in activity for its users.

° From Nikkei Asia: Chinese electronic parts supplier Luxshare Precision Industry, which assembles AirPods earbuds for Apple, is forming a joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles for other companies with the Chery group.

° From MacVoices: Host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Joe Kissell about “Take Control of iCloud, 8th Edition” continues as Joe discusses some of the newer iCloud+ features that include Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay, and using your own domain with the new iCloud features. (Part 2)

