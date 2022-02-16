The film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” will get a SXSW screening Friday, March 18, followed by a conversation with the cast and filmmakers, reports Deadline. Apple TV+ acquired global rights to the film last month.

In the film, Cooper Raiff plays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

Raiff wrote the script and he produced with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. The exec producers are Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer.

South by Southwest ( SXSW) is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences organized jointly that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas

