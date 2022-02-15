Apple’s MagSafe Duo is — as I noted in my December 7, 2020 review — a useful, elegant product, but way overpriced. You’ll have to fork out US$150, plus an extra $20 or more for a power adapter. If you need a portable, multiple-device charging solution, you’re better off with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe.

It’s also $150, but offers more functionality. For example, you can use it with three devices — an iPhone, AirPods/AirPods Pro (with charging case), and an Apple Watch — not just two. And, as the name implies, it supports Apple’s MagSafe tech.

Apple says that MagSafe “improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models.” It features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that connect to the iPhone . They provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO features

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO’s MagSafe charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge (up to 15W) for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It has a magnetic, fast-charging module and adjustable views for the Apple Watch. You can lay the smartwatch flat or use it in Nightstand mode.

Nightstand mode turns your Apple Watch into a bedside clock. When it’s charging on your bedside table, it will show the time, full-screen, along with the date and current charge level. If you have an alarm set, it will show the time of that, too.

Speaking of fast charging, with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple introduced a new fast charging feature that allowed the smartwatches to charge up to 33% faster than previous models. However, the feature requires new hardware, such as the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1.

In addition to the iPhone and Apple Watch charging modules, the Belkin charger has a Qi-based wireless charging spot for the AirPods and AirPods Pro. However, there’s no fast charging here. AirPods are limited in charging speed, so the central Qi charger that is designed to power them tops out at 5W.

By the way, you can use the charger with older iPhones and Apple Watches; it just won’t “fast charge” them.

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO design

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 is about nine inches long and a little over three inches wide. That size works fine for me, but some folks find it a smidge too big.

Belkin’s charger — available in black or white (I prefer the black) — has a premium design. And it’s solid enough (22.8 ounces) to keep it from moving about on a desk when you’re attaching a device for charging. However, its soft touch material collects dust easily, while its texture makes it tricky to clean.

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 sports a power adapter that has a barrel plug. It works well, but I would prefer support for USB-C. That said, the charger ships with a dedicated 40W power adapter. This means a single cable is used to power all three charging modules.

Review overview Functionality 10 The Pros Better value than Apple’s MagSafe Duo

supports fast charging

solid design The Cons Expensive

no USB-C option summary 8.3If you have older iPhones or Apple Watches, you can find less expensive options than Belkin’s charger. However, if have an iPhone 12/13 and an Apple Watch Series 7, the BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 is worth the price for its fast-charging abilities.

