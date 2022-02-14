The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think that Apple will release a foldable iPhone. That said, foldable smartphone shipments are forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53% between 2021 and 2024 to exceed 30 million in 2024, according to the latest Canalys forecasts.

The research group says the segment is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 122% between 2019, the year the first foldable products launched, and 2024. Driven by Samsung, foldable smartphone shipments reached 8.9 million in 2021. The foldable segment grew 148% year on year despite high price tags, while the overall smartphone market only grew 7%.

“The key catalyst for foldable smartphones has been the booming use of large-screen devices during the pandemic,” says Canalyst research analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “As consumers are constantly looking for a better experience on their day-to-day mobile devices, the bar has now been set even higher by the productivity and entertainment experience on large screens. As the world continues to reopen, it brings new opportunities for smartphone vendors to provide products such as foldable smartphones that can fulfill consumers’ needs and desires.”

Apple has filed for, and/or been granted various patents for foldable iPhones. However, the company has various granted patents for products that are almost certainly being tested in secret labs. Some will see the light of day; some won’t. I think a foldable iPhone will fall into the latter category.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related