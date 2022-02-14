Apple has updated its Apple Support app designed for the iPhone and iPad, introducing a new feature that provides price estimates for common repairs in select locations, notes MacRumors. You can downloaded it free from the App Store.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

Tell us what’s happening in your own words to get relevant support options

– See price estimates for common repair topics in select locations

– App now available and translated for users in Ukraine

– Performance enhancements and bug fixes.

