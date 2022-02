Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, a security fix update for Mac using macOS Big Sur instead of the latest version of the operating system: macOS Monterey. The company has also posted macOS Catalina Security Update 2022-002.

According to the release notes, the upgrades “improve the security of macOS” and are recommended for all users. They can be downloaded all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today