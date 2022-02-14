Apple has filed for three new unreleased Macs in the Eurasian Economic Database, according to the French language site, Consomac. They’re numbered A2615, A2686 and A2681. Mac numbered A2681 is a laptop, according to Consomac.

Based on rumors and speculations, Apple will likely hold a March event to announce a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. The best possible candidates for a new Mac seem to be:

° A Mac mini with a choice of an M1 Pro or M1 Max processor;

° A 27-inch iMac (perhaps dubbed the “iMac Pro) with one of those processors;

° A MacBook Pro OR a MacBook Air with an M2 processor.

Of course, Apple hasn’t announced a March event yet. But if such an event is indeed planned, we should see some news from the tech giant soon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related