In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ross Young says that an “iMac Pro” with a mini-LED display is likely to launch in June. Originally it was thought it would arrive this spring.

Here’s what Young has to say: In terms of the display, we hear it may not have as many MiniLED zones and MiniLEDs as what can be found on the iPad Pro and MacBook Pros. We are also questioning whether it will be IGZO or not. I wouldn’t think so since power consumption is less of a concern and there would be little benefit to throttling refresh on a monitor down to 24Hz as IGZO can do. The higher mobilities of IGZO vs. a-Si could also help achieve desired resolution at higher brightness, but brightness shouldn’t be an issue with MiniLEDs. So, we would expect to see an a-Si panel.

Young expects the iMac Pro to have a 27-inch display. Other rumors peg it at 30 inches or bigger. There are also conflicting rumors on whether Apple will offer the super-sized desktop in multiple colors (a la the 24-inch iMac) or if it only be offered in the company’s standard space grey and silver “pro” options.

