Monday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day. You knew that, didn’t you? If not, I’ve rounded up some websites that will help you prepare for the romantic day.

First of all, you can impress your special one (or ones) with your impressive knowledge of the history of Valentine’s Day. Well, actually, the saga of the lovers’ day and the story of its patron saint is shrouded in mystery.

February has long been celebrated as a month of romance, and St. Valentine’s Day, as we know it today, contains vestiges of both Christian and ancient Roman tradition. But who was Saint Valentine, and how did he become associated with this ancient rite?

Saint Valentine, according to romantic legend, was a kind-hearted Roman priest who married young couples against the wishes of Emperor Claudius II, and was beheaded for his deeds on the Feb. 14. In truth, the exact origins and identity of St. Valentine are not known. You can learn more about the legendary figure and the theories of the origins of the day named after him by going here.

Even before you wow him or her with your brains, impress ’em with a Valentine’s Day e-card. LifeWire offers a page that rounds up recommended sites for sending e-cards.

You can find out about Someecards (an e-card maker), JibJab (a fun tool that allows you to paste photos of your face onto various moving figures), 123Greetings (an online source of affection e-cards), Hallmark (iconic printed greeting card seller), LucidPress (a free tool with templates for creating personalizing Valentine e-cards), American Greetings (which offers free virtual e-cards), Dgreetings (which offers animated e-cards with romantic messages, video, or music; you can add your own personal message).

Also, in an Apple Pay promotion, Apple is touting exclusive online Valentine’s Day specials on flowers, jewelry, and more when you shop with Apple Pay. The offers are good though Feb. 14.

The specials include a free 5×7 custom Easel Back Canvas for photo display with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY when used with the Shuttfly app; US$15off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY when you shop online at 1-800-Flowers; 20% off earrings, necklaces, and more with promo code APPLEPAY when you shop online at BaubleBar.

Help a buddy out

If you’d like to help support AWT (and make my life easier), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related