° From Bloomberg: Apple is giving many of its retail workers raises due to inflation, the difficult labor market, and complaints about working conditions.

° From AppleInsider: #AppleToo organizer Cher Scarlett says she failed to get a new job because Apple unilaterally changes ex-employees’ job titles, meaning her resume no longer tallied with Apple’s records.

° From The New York Times: AirTags aren’t perfect, but they’re the lesser of surveillance evils when it comes to tracking devices.

° From TrendForce: SSD prices will probably increase due to contamination issues at Western Digital and Kioxia’s NAND production facilities — and Apple’s devices may be affected.

° From the South China Morning Post: Xiaomi founder Lei Jun vows to challenge Apple with sharpened focus on the global high-end smartphone market.

° From 9to5Mac: A secret CIA mass surveillance program captured personal data from at least “some” American citizens, according to a partly declassified letter. Details of the program were even withheld from the Senate Intelligence Committee until last year, but mass surveillance usually relates to monitoring internet and phone usage.

° From iMore: A Sydney woman who was diagnosed with an extremely rare thyroid condition says that her condition could have been spotted months earlier if she had her health notifications enabled.

° From MacVoices: Larry O’Connor of Other World Computing, joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss the products that were released at last month’s Consumer Electronics Show.

