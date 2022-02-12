On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are this week’s picks.

° Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 140.The upgrade includes bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

° Flexibits has updated Fantastical, its calendar app for the macOS, iOS and iPadOS to version 3.6. The upgrade adds “Openings,” a way users can easily offer meeting times for people to book.

You can obtain Fantastical from the Flexibits Store, the Mac App Store, and the Apple App Store. A free demo is available for download.

