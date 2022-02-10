Setapp, the subscription-based productivity toolkit for macOS and iOS by MacPaw, announces it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I audit.

The independent audit, conducted by the Boulay Group, affirms Setapp’s information security policies and practices meet the security trust service principle.

“The Setapp security team has done a great job over the past year working closely with an auditor to make sure that every process aligns with SOC requirements,” says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of Setapp. “SOC 2 Type I report demonstrates Setapp’s commitment to building the service with the highest level of trust and transparency when it comes to protecting our customers’ data.”

About SOC 2

A popular auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type I was created to assess the design of security processes at a specific point in time, and confirm that an organization’s security controls are suitably designed and implemented.

In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Setapp has recently added a Security category to its toolkit of 230+ apps. The new category unites 11 curated solutions to protect a user’s Mac and privacy, including Pareto Security, Secrets, Step Two, ClearVPN, AdGuard, etc.

About Setup

Setup is a subscription-based productivity platform for macOS and iOS. It provides access to a curated collection of 230+ apps for a single monthly fee.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a software company that develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS. It has more than 10 software products, including CleanMyMac X and Setapp, with more than 30 million users worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related